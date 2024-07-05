Mom Hint: Summer family fun

Keep the Bugs Away

Zevo On-Body Mosquito + Tick Repellent – $9.99

When you’re outside, bugs can be a real problem. Protect your family with Zevo On-Body Mosquito + Tick Repellent. It offers 8 hours of odorless, non-sticky protection against mosquitoes and ticks. Whether you’re hiking or having a barbecue in the backyard, Zevo keeps everyone comfortable and safe.

Zevo’s repellent comes in three forms: aerosol, pump spray, and lotion. Choose the one that suits you best. You can find Zevo products at major retailers like Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes, and grocery stores.

Dinner Time on the Grill

Weber Master-Touch Charcoal Grill 26″ – $479

A great addition this year is the 26-inch Weber Master-Touch Charcoal Grill. It has a larger cooking area than the Original Kettle and comes with a stainless-steel cooking grate. This special grate allows you to transform your grill into a griddle, pizza oven, and more. Just remove the center of the grate and drop in the custom-fit Weber Crafted grillware, which is sold separately.

With this grill, you can make pizza, pancakes, and burgers. You can also adjust the vents for low and slow cooking, perfect for smoking ribs, brisket, and roasts. The One-Touch™ stainless-steel cleaning system makes clean-up easy. Shop for it at www.weber.com.

Fun and Family Games

Franklin Sports

Franklin Field Day Tug of War – $17.99 Perfect for birthday parties and backyard fun, the Franklin Field Day Tug of War Rope is 20 feet long, fitting 2-10 kids or 2-8 adults. It has pre-tied knots at each end and a red center flag to mark the winner.

Franklin Field Day Potato Sack and 3-Legged Racing Kit – $29.99 This kit includes two fun games in one box. Potato Sack Racing features four durable sacks with grips for jumping to the finish line. The 3-Legged Racing includes two bands for four people to race at a time.

MLB HR Stadium – $69.99 Kids can create their own baseball stadium with this set. It includes a 14ft outfield fence, a 5-piece base set, a baseball bat, and three baseballs.

MLB Slammin' Bat & Ball – $16.99 This set includes a lightweight, 30″ pro-style baseball bat and three plastic baseballs, perfect for kids to practice their hitting skills.

Visit www.franklinsports.com for 20% off using code MOMHINT until June 30.

For more great summer family fun ideas, check out @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.