All Things MOMMIE’s MomsGiving event unites mothers for connection and self-care

All Things MOMMIE is set to bring mothers together for a special event called Momsgiving, providing a chance to celebrate and connect with other moms in a supportive environment. Founded by Erien Dickens, CEO of All Things MOMMIE, MomsGiving is now in its fourth year. “MomsGiving is an opportunity for moms to connect in community,” Dickens explains. “We often give to everyone else, so it’s nice to come together around the holidays, let our hair down, and focus on ourselves.”

The event’s theme, “Back to the Basics,” focuses on individuality and self-care, encouraging moms to reflect on their personal goals, such as advancing careers or prioritizing wellness. Attendees can look forward to raffles, giveaways from women-led organizations, and supportive discussions. “This year, we’re talking about individuality and how we can leverage it,” says Dickens. “Are you prioritizing self? Are you motivating yourself to live your best life? These are important conversations for moms.”

One of the vendors participating in MomsGiving is Lorri Webster, owner of Enliven Health and Wellness. As a woman-led business owner, Webster says it’s essential to give back and support other women. “My business offers a comprehensive approach to health, beauty, and wellness,” she shares. “I’m excited to partner with this event to provide opportunities for self-care to the moms attending.”

Webster acknowledges the value of connecting with moms in different stages of life and motherhood. “We all need somebody, and no journey is the same. Being in different phases, moms can inspire each other, whether they’re looking forward to a new phase or reflecting on their current one,” she says.

With growing attendance each year, Dickens expresses gratitude for the success of the event and the ability to bring moms together to share in their journeys. “Seeing so many moms in the room each year is truly a blessing,” she says. “My goal with All Things MOMMIE was to understand what moms need, and to see this organization grow and advocate for moms is incredible.”

Enliven Health and Wellness plans to offer attendees a chance to assess their internal health, along with self-care advice and giveaways. “You can’t pour from an empty cup,” Webster emphasizes, noting the importance of health and well-being for mothers.

For information, visit allthingsmommie.net/events. For a discount on entry, attendees can use the code “WISH” for $10 off.