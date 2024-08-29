Monster Monster Show brings popular table top game to live audience

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Dungeons and Dragons is one of the most popular table top games in the world.

The game has a basic set of rules to allow the game to have some guidance, but beyond that it’s totally left to the imagination to make the story come to life.

It also makes it the perfect game to include improve and comedy.

The guys at the Monster Monster Show have done just that, they describe it as hanging out with friends and some pizza on a Friday night, but you let people watch.

Monster Monster has monthly live shows at The White Rabbit Cabaret in Indianapolis, Planet of the Tapes in Louisville, KY and Commonwealth Sanctuary in Dayton, KY.

The podcast launches monthly and each episode is about 90 minutes.