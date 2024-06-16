Monumental Yoga returns to the Circle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Founded 11 years ago, Monumental Yoga is a fundraiser in support of Indy Yoga Movement, an Indianapolis based nonprofit with a mission to empower youth through the development of life skills by offering yoga and mindfulness in schools.

Every summer, IYM invites yogis to the largest yoga event in the city.

This year will take place on Friday, June 21 from 4-9PM.

Monument Circle will come alive with yogis of all different levels and backgrounds to celebrate a collective love of practice, this year’s summer solstice and the International Day of Yoga all while benefiting the Indy Yoga Movement.

Everyone will gather together in a collaborative community yoga class hosted by Indy Yoga Movement. Participants must register prior to arrival and should bring their own mat and water bottle and display their waiver at the top of their mat anytime they are flowing. Instructors will be scattered around Soldiers and Sailors Monument to help with basic postures.

To register for Monumental Yoga or to volunteer please visit www.monumentalyoga.com. To learn more about Indy Yoga Movement and how to get involved in bringing more yoga to the youth of Central Indiana, please visit indyyoga.org.