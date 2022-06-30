Life.Style.Live!

More than 1,000 kids are in need of mentors as Big Brothers Big Sisters seeks new volunteers

There are at least 1,400 kids waiting to be matched with a mentor in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana program in just Marion, Hamilton and Johnson Counties alone. This is the most kids the program has ever had waiting to be matched at one time.

James Burton, Big Brother, and Levi, Little Brother, joined us Thursday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share how their relationship has impacted their lives and why they recommend other people to join this program.

Bridget Feeney, marketing coordinator for BBBSCI, told WISH-TV News 8 in a previous interview, that families have expressed wanting an additional positive role model in their children’s lives. She also said that 76% of kids who are looking for a mentor are males ages 18 and under. The majority of them live on the eastside, and most families have expressed wanting to be paired with a person of color.

The mentees the organization serves are 64% of African-Americans, 20% Caucasian, 11% multi-racial, 4% Hispanics and 1% Asian.

According to their website, “Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana serves more than 1,280 youth annually ages 8 – 18 in Hamilton, Johnson and Marion Counties. We partner with parents/caregivers, volunteers, schools and the donors in our community to defend, ignite and empower the potential of every child we serve. Our mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Our vision is that all youth achieve their full potential.”

It only takes 4 hours every month to be a “Big.”

If you want to get involved, you can apply online in just minutes here.

For general information, click here.

Instagram: @bigbrobigsisind