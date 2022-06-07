Life.Style.Live!

Mortar helps minority entrepreneurs learn how to run a business, Pitch Night showcases student’s work

Whether you are an aspiring entrepreneur, already in business or a community member, MORTAR is an organization ready to provide you with major resources.

Their goal is to launch businesses that create jobs and circulate dollars locally, and their upcoming Entrepreneur Academy Pitch Night & Graduation will be a showcase of their current cohort’s hard work.

Allen Woods, co-Founder & CEO of MORTAR, joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share more about the mission of their programs and their upcoming competition.

MORTAR brought their pilot program to Indianapolis back in April, as a Fast-Track cohort of the MORTAR Entrepreneurship Academy that lasts 8-weeks and gives participants an accelerated glimpse into the future of small business empowerment throughout the city.

Fifteen Indianapolis entrepreneurs are participating in this cohort facilitated by Woods (MORTAR Co-founder & CEO) and Diamyn Rembert, MORTAR Alum & PAUSE Cincy co-owner.

The top scorers from their in-class Pitch Night will be given up to 3 minutes to pitch their business in front of the 100+ Pitch Night crowd. The winner is determined by a panel of experienced judges chosen from the community and awarded the JUDGE’S CHOICE award.

The PEOPLE’S CHOICE award is awarded to the crowd favorite! Each entrepreneur will have a Give Lively link where you can donate to their businesses! There will be booths where you can see the products/services our entrepreneurs offer. Visit as many booths as you can and donate to the business of your choice. Whoever has the most donations will win the PEOPLE’S CHOICE award!

The competition will take place at the Center for Black Literature & Culture in the Indianapolis Library Central location.

Participant booth showcase starts at 5 p.m., and the Life’s a P!+CH Competition starts at 6 p.m.

Admission is free, however, you can give a donation to MORTAR Indianapolis on THIS page to support their work in helping historically marginalized entrepreneurs grow and thrive.

The next cohort will be starting soon! For more information, email: Indianapolis@WeAreMORTAR.com or apply here.