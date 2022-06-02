Life.Style.Live!

Mother’s Intuition: Does it really exist?

We’ve all heard the phrase “Mother’s Intuition,” referring to that special bond and insight between mothers and their children. However, given the shift in research, knowledge, and human consciousness over the past several decades, people are asking if this deep connection can only be experiences by mothers. Vincent Genna, MSW, Psychic therapist, spiritual teacher, and author joined us today to explore the concept of maternal instinct.

Some may say that a superior “Mother’s Intuition” is part of a woman’s biology. But do pregnancy, genetics, and hormones really create a stronger bond and provide mothers with a special gift? Are there other factors that bond mothers with their children, which then creates their “intuition?” And what about grandparents, loved ones, and non-biological parents?

Genna discusses all of these questions and more in the video above.

