Motorsports icon Tony Stewart to kick off 2022 Performance Racing Industry Trade Show

Motorsports icon, championship-winning driver and team owner Tony Stewart will help kick off the three biggest business days in racing as the headline guest at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show’s annual Grand Opening Breakfast on Thursday, Dec. 8 in Indianapolis.

Jim Liaw, General Manager of Performance Racing Industry, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss how this big event will be taking over the Indianapolis Convention Center and how Championship-winning driver and team owner, Tony Stewart, will headline the Show’s Grand Opening Breakfast program.

The Breakfast is an annual tradition for thousands of motorsports professionals from all over the world. Taking place the morning of the first day of the PRI Show, it symbolizes the official opening of the three-day event.

With host Ralph Sheheen of Speed Sport joining Stewart on stage, the two will engage in a casual, talk-show-style interview that is sure to educate, entertain, and inspire.

“Tony Stewart personifies the winning spirit that drives our industry,” said Meyer. “He continues to push boundaries and has proven himself as a racer, a team owner, a track owner, and a businessman. I know that he is going to inspire the crowd by sharing his personal story.”

Doors to the Grand Opening Breakfast open at 7:00 a.m., and the program begins at 7:45 a.m. All PRI attendees are invited to the breakfast free of charge, but guests are advised to arrive early, as seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The 2022 PRI Trade Show takes place December 8-10 at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis. The Show floor opens immediately after the Breakfast and will feature more than 1,000 exhibitors showcasing the latest products, services, machinery, simulation and testing technologies, and trailers for the racing industry in a single location. PRI encompasses all forms of motorsports and attracts attendees from all 50 states and all over the world, including professional race teams, retail shops, warehouse distributors, engine builders, fabricators, dealers, installers, jobbers, and media.

Performance Racing Industry fuels the passion for motorsports by building, promoting, and protecting the worldwide racing community. PRI supports the interests of racers, enthusiasts, builders, tracks, sanctioning bodies, and businesses through legislative action and advocacy, its monthly business magazine Performance Racing Industry, and the world’s premier auto racing trade show, the PRI Trade Show. PRI also supports businesses by providing market research, education, and best practices in motorsports business and racing technology.

