Mozel Sanders Foundation begins fundraising ahead of Thanksgiving meal giveaway

Mozell Sanders helps underserved people throughout Indianapolis by feeding the hungry, empowering youth and providing for the community’s welfare.

Stephen Mozel James Sanders, Mozel Sanders Foundation CEO, and Stephanie Sanders, Mozel Sanders Foundation COO, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss what attendees can expect at their upcoming free Thanksgiving meal giveaways, how you can donate and volunteer, why they’re having chicken instead of turkey this year, their community garden, scholarship and more.

The Mozel Sanders Foundation, Inc. scholarship deadline is Nov. 7.

Text ‘Mozel’ to 313131 to Donate to their causes.

Mozell Sanders Mission:

To provide for the underserved and un-served throughout the Indianapolis area by feeding the hungry, empowering youth and adults, and building a facility that will provide for the community’s welfare.

Organization History:

In 1959, Reverend Dr. Mozel Sanders was appointed Pastor of Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church in Indianapolis. Dr. Sanders diligently worked to serve the needs of his congregation as well as the surrounding community. As a result of his efforts, he received numerous awards and statewide recognition, such as a housing project and a street renamed in his honor. Dr. Sanders probably became best known for his longstanding desire to feed those in need, thus sparking the creation of the annual “Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving Day Dinner.” This program established his church as a beacon of light for the urban communities of greater Indianapolis.

After Dr. Mozel Sanders’ passing in 1988, his son, Reverend Roosevelt Sanders, continued his father’s work by answering the call as both Pastor of Mount Vernon and as a servant of the community, which led to the formation of the Mozel Sanders Foundation (MSF). Approximately seven years ago, the Foundation began monthly distributions of approximately 30,000 pounds of groceries, personal hygiene products, and household cleaning supplies to those in need. From its humble beginnings at Mount Vernon, over the past 10 years, the Foundation has grown to include 40 satellite distribution locations consisting of churches, care facilities, and community service centers. To this day, Butler University remains the flagship for food preparation.

Despite our loss in 2010 of another great leader, the late Reverend Roosevelt Sanders, the Foundation has served more than 40,000 hot meals to needy families. Due to the tireless commitment of its CEO Stephen Mozel James Sanders, Executive Director and chair Stephanie Sanders, Executive Director, Director Roosevelt Sanders, Jr. in conjunction with thousands of community partners, Mozel Sanders Foundation continues to preserve its family legacy and mission to feed those in need.

For more information, click here and visit:

Facebook: @mozelsandersfoundation

Twitter: mozelsandersfnd

Instagram: @mozelsandersfnd

Address: 709 N Belmont Ave., Indianapolis IN 46222

Phone number: 317.636.7985

