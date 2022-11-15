Life.Style.Live!

Mozel Sanders Foundation sauces support feeding hungry, Indy Trucks donates van

Amora Scott, Director of Fund Development for Mozell Sanders Foundation, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the foundations upcoming Thanksgiving dinner for the those in need and to give us a taste of the sauces that you can purchase to support their cause.

This includes the Mozel Sanders Smooth & Spicy BBQ Sauce and Mozengo Mango Habanero Hot Sauce.

About the Mozel Sander Foundation:

In 1959, Reverend Dr. Mozel Sanders was appointed Pastor of Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church in Indianapolis. Dr. Sanders diligently worked to serve the needs of his congregation as well as the surrounding community. As a result of his efforts, he received numerous awards and statewide recognition, such as a housing project and a street renamed in his honor. Dr. Sanders probably became best known for his longstanding desire to feed those in need, thus sparking the creation of the annual “Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving Day Dinner.” This program established his church as a beacon of light for the urban communities of greater Indianapolis. After Dr. Mozel Sanders’ passing in 1988, his son, Reverend Roosevelt Sanders, continued his father’s work by answering the call as both Pastor of Mount Vernon and as a servant of the community, which led to the formation of the Mozel Sanders Foundation (MSF). Approximately seven years ago, the Foundation began monthly distributions of approximately 30,000 pounds of groceries, personal hygiene products, and household cleaning supplies to those in need. From its humble beginnings at Mount Vernon, over the past 10 years, the Foundation has grown to include 40 satellite distribution locations consisting of churches, care facilities, and community service centers. To this day, Butler University remains the flagship for food preparation. Despite our loss in 2010 of another great leader, the late Reverend Roosevelt Sanders, the Foundation has served more than 40,000 hot meals to needy families. Due to the tireless commitment of its CEO Stephen Mozel James Sanders, Executive Director and chair Stephanie Sanders, Executive Director, Director Roosevelt Sanders, Jr. in conjunction with thousands of community partners, Mozel Sanders Foundation continues to preserve its family legacy and mission to feed those in need.

For more information, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MOZEL SANDERS.