Hoosiers come together with Mozel Sanders Foundation to feed thousands this Thanksgiving

The Mozel Sanders Foundation is preparing for another busy Thanksgiving, continuing a tradition that has helped feed thousands across Central Indiana for more than 50 years. Stephanie Sanders and Amora Scott, representing the foundation, emphasized the ongoing need for support as they gear up for the holiday season.

“Unfortunately, the number of hungry people continues to rise, and with it, prices are increasing,” Sanders said. “It takes a lot of money and volunteers to make this happen every year, but Hoosiers always come through.”

Volunteers play a key role in the foundation’s efforts, with more than 2,000 people typically assisting on Thanksgiving Day. “When I talk to people in the community, I often hear, ‘We do this as a family.’ It’s amazing to see so many families come together to give back,” Scott added.

The foundation also raises funds through the sale of its barbecue sauce, hot sauces, and relish, which are available at local grocery stores and online. These products, including a mango habanero hot sauce and a sweet and spicy pepper relish, provide an additional way for supporters to contribute. “For just $20, we can feed a family of four,” Sanders said. “Every bottle sold goes directly toward helping those in need.”

The sauces also honor the foundation’s history, as Mozel Sanders himself used to make and sell barbecue sauce at local establishments in the 1960s. Today, the foundation has modernized the recipes and offers the products as a way for the community to support their mission while enjoying a taste of tradition.

Local businesses have also stepped up to assist the foundation this year. Gatorade has donated 10,000 bottles, and Choc-Ola has contributed nearly 10,000 beverages to accompany meals on Thanksgiving Day. “Having businesses like these support our work shows that we’re doing something right,” Sanders said.’

Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving dinner

For those looking to volunteer, limited spots remain at locations like Ivy Tech’s culinary school and the Shared Kitchens at P30. Interested individuals can sign up at mozelsanders.org.

Scott emphasized the importance of volunteering, saying, “It’s truly a blessing to know you’re helping others have a hot meal on Thanksgiving. It’s food for the soul.”

To support the Mozel Sanders Foundation, purchase sauces or make a donation through their website. The funds raised will help ensure more than 10,000 meals are served this Thanksgiving.

