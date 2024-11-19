Celebrity bartenders support Mozel Sanders Foundation’s Thanksgiving drive

The Mozel Sanders Foundation, an organization dedicated to the support of its community for many years, is getting ready for Thanksgiving with a number of events specifically designed to help neighbors in need. Events include one allowing the public to enjoy cocktails mixed by local celebrity bartenders at the Hi-Fi in Indianapolis, with all proceeds going to the foundation.

Karen Vaughn, a radio personality for 106.7 WTLC, is one of the eight celebrity bartenders participating in “Celebrity Bartender: A Toast to Mozel.” “We’ve been partnering with Mozel Sanders since the beginning, over 50 years,” Vaughn said. “Let’s do something fun that brings everyone together. Who doesn’t like a good beverage, right? And it’s all for a great cause.”

Guests will enjoy a signature drink mixed by each participating bartender while supporting a great cause. Vaughn’s concoction, “Bourbon Bliss,” includes bourbon, grenadine with pomegranate and cherry, lime juice, and a splash of ginger beer, topped off with a sprinkle of rose gold glitter for festivity. “Every stir gets you more into the holiday spirit,” Vaughn said. “Doesn’t this look like Christmas in a glass?”

The event, powered by Jack Daniel’s, begins with a VIP session at 5:30 p.m., followed by general admission at 6:30 p.m. Vaughn stressed that 100 percent of ticket sales will go directly to the Mozel Sanders Foundation and their goal to feed 10,000 people on Thanksgiving Day. Donations collected during the evening will add to the total collected for the foundation.

While tickets are available at the door, pre-purchasing is encouraged. “It’s a friendly competition among eight co-workers who love what we do and love to give back,” Vaughn said. “Mozel is the perfect foundation to do that.”

For more information on “Celebrity Bartender: A Toast to Mozel” and how to contribute to the Mozel Sanders Foundation, visit hifiindy.com.