Mozel Sanders Scholarship Program to announce winner Wednesday

by: Tierra Carpenter
Students love scholarships and being empowered!

That’s exactly what the Mozel Sanders Foundation is offering to local students wanting to pursue a quality education.

Dusty Simmons, Chief Strategy Officer of Financial Center First Credit Union, joined us Monday on “LIfe.Style.Live! to share what you need to know about this scholarship program and the Mozel Sanders Foundation’s upcoming Thanksgiving Dinner.

The scholarship will be awarded on November 16 at the Credit Union.

For more information about the Financial Center First Credit Union, click here.

For more information about the Mozel Sanders Foundation, click here.

