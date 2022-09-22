Life.Style.Live!

Mozell Sanders Foundation to host taste test, karaoke fundraisers ahead of Thanksgiving meal giveaways

The Mozell Sanders Foundation is raising funds to support the 1000s of hot meals they prepare ever year for the Thanksgiving Day.

Stephanie Sanders, COO of the Mozel Sanders Foundation, Amora Scott, director of fund development and volunteer with Mozel Sanders Foundation, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss their upcoming taste test and karaoke party at the Fort Ben Pub, give a taste of their Mozel “Mozengo” Mango Habanero Hot Sauce and make a Pulled Chicken & Mozel Sanders “Smooth & Spicy” BBQ Sauce Sandwiches.

For 50 years this group of people have been preparing hot meals on Thanksgiving Day to feed the hungry.

The Mozell Sanders Foundation celebrated last year preparing & serving our ONE-MILLIONTH meal. They are known to prepare about 38,000 hot meals with about 2000 volunteers on Thanksgiving Day. Also, every other Friday, they give hundreds of families about 5 to 7 bags of groceries.

For more information, click here: mozelsandersbbq.com.