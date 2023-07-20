Mrs. Universe Juanita Ingram, Esq. to attend Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. convention

We are thrilled to welcome Mrs. Universe Juanita Ingram, Esq. as our guest this morning! Mrs. Ingram will be visiting from Singapore during the dates of July 19th to 21st to attend the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. convention, where she will be a speaker at the luncheon on July 21st. Making history as the first Black woman to win the prestigious Mrs. Universe title, Juanita has garnered global recognition.

In addition to her achievements, she is promoting the highly anticipated season 2 of her award-winning reality TV show, “The Expats: Intentional Ingrams,” which offers an entertaining and enlightening glimpse into her family’s unique life abroad. The show has received critical acclaim, winning accolades at various film festivals and media outlets, including a Telly Award and Webby Award. Please watch the captivating trailer for season 2 and explore her condensed biography for further details on her impressive background and endeavors.

Juanita Brown Ingram, Esq. is a multi-talented individual with a diverse range of accomplishments. She is an Attorney, Author, Actress, Filmmaker, and Fashion Philanthropist. Juanita holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Tennessee State University, an MBA, and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Memphis. With two decades of active legal practice, she hails from Chattanooga, Tennessee. Juanita is not only a successful attorney but also the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Dress for Success Greater London and Dress for Success Chattanooga.

Through these organizations, she empowers disadvantaged women by providing them with interview attire, career training, and ongoing support, helping them achieve economic independence. She is also a published author of Christian inspirational books and a passionate advocate for women and young girls. Juanita speaks internationally on various topics, including law, diversity, equity, expat issues, confidence-building, women’s wellness, sustainable fashion, female empowerment, and self-worth.

Currently residing in Singapore with her husband and two children, Juanita’s journey across different countries has been captured in her award-winning Amazon Prime series, “The Expats: International Ingrams,” produced by her Purpose Productions. She is a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., as well as The Links, Incorporated, and her achievements have been featured in prominent media outlets worldwide.