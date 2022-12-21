Life.Style.Live!

MSD of Decatur Township Launches Decatur High Ability Academy as Innovation School for Grades 3-6

The Decatur High Ability Academy is currently a program serving high-ability students in grades 3-6, within the MSD of Decatur Township.

On December 13, the Decatur Township School Board voted to approve transitioning the program into an innovation school at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.

That vote was historic, as it makes the Decatur High Ability Academy the first innovation school in Indianapolis located outside of Center Township.

Jacob Apollos, Decatur Township’s High Ability Academy High Ability Coordinator, and Rachel Nesbit, Decatur Township’s High Ability Academy High Ability Coordinator, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the Decatur High Ability Academy (DHAA) and their connection to the Mind Trust.

The MSD of Decatur Township, with the support of The Mind Trust, recently announced the launch of the Decatur High Ability Academy (DHAA) into an innovation school for the 2023-2024 school year and beyond.

That vote was historic, as it makes the Decatur High Ability Academy the first innovation school in Indianapolis located outside of Center Township.

We’re proud to partner with high-quality autonomous schools across Indianapolis to showcase the good things happening in our city’s classrooms.

As an innovation school, the DHAA will be part of MSD Decatur Township and will be able to make decisions on curriculum, staffing, and other operational choices that best meet the needs of its students.

The enrollment and academic achievement scores for the DHAA will count in MSD Decatur Township totals.

What does this mean for families and students in MSD Decatur Township? One of the most exciting things is that they’re now accepting applications for Out of District Enrollment for the 2023-2023 School Year (grades 3-6).

The transition will expand enrollment to students who live outside of MSD Decatur Township boundaries. This provides more high-ability students the opportunity to experience the district’s unique and rigorous project-based learning programming in a free public school.

This is great and families get to explore high-quality options and learn more about the innovative, equity-driven programming happening across our city.

To learn more, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE MIND TRUST.