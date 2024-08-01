Museum by Moonlight: A night of fun and fundraising

Courtney Dosch, Development Event Planner, and Moussa Ibrahim joined us to discuss the Children’s Museum’s largest single-night fundraiser, Museum by Moonlight.

This special event helps raise funds to support the museum’s mission. The fundraiser will celebrate nearly a century of inspiring moments, joyful discoveries, and fairytale-like wonder.

On August 24, 2024, from 7 to 11 p.m., attendees can experience the museum’s impact firsthand.

Guests will have the chance to explore five floors of immersive exhibits, and 7.5 acres of outdoor sports, and even enjoy a silent disco among the finest dinosaur fossil collections around!

The all-inclusive evening will feature open bars and delicious bites from local restaurants, offering a perfect night of fun and giving back.

Museum by Moonlight promises to be a memorable event, allowing guests to support a beloved institution while enjoying an unforgettable evening.