Museum by Moonlight fundraiser gives a adults a night of fun at Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Want to dance with dinos, learn about the science of beer, team up with friends to test your athletic ability, enjoy food and drink a libation or two along the way?

That’s just some of what 21-and-older revelers can expect when they party at Museum by Moonlight on Saturday, August 27 from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Lindsay Gramlich, associate vice president of development at the The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Kevin Smolar, director of quality for Sun King Brewing, to share what people can expect from the event and how it supports the museum.

Museum By Moonlight is the biggest single-event fundraiser for The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

The entire museum is open for fun and games, live entertainment, dancing and more. This includes the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience, which has twelve different sports for guests to play.

You must be 21 or over to attend.

