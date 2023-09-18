Museum launches limited-edition Bob Knight bobblehead

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released two limited-edition bobbleheads paying tribute to college basketball legend Bob Knight.

One bobblehead features Coach Knight in his iconic red sweater, while the other commemorates his famous chair-throwing incident during a 1985 game against Purdue.

These collectibles are a collaboration between the museum and Knight Legacy, an initiative led by Pat Knight, Coach Knight’s son.

The standing bobblehead is priced at $30, the chair-throwing version at $40, and both can be pre-ordered with an $8 flat-rate shipping fee per order.

These unique bobbleheads celebrate Coach Knight’s storied coaching career, which includes three NCAA championships.

For collectors, these items are available for pre-order through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.