Music Ed Fest: A celebration of Dominican music and education

A sparkling event featuring live music, dance, and a cause will come to Indianapolis. The Music Ed Fest includes performances by Pavel Polanco-Safadit and Direct Contact, with very special guest singer-songwriter Pavel Núñez, on Sunday, August 25, at 1:00 p.m. right at The Jazz Kitchen. Tickets for the event are $50, plus a $3.50 small additional fee.

This year’s festival is themed “A Party with a Purpose,” furthering the ongoing efforts of Pavel Polanco-Safadit in his quest to bring music programs to students in his home country of the Dominican Republic. Music Ed Fest has spent the past seven years raising scholarships for young musicians in the Dominican Republic, so one can only expect this year to be another fun celebration in the name of its mission.

International Latin jazz pianist and composer Pavel Polanco-Safadit will lead his band, Direct Contact, for an exciting performance. In his music, he is an energetic and fiery performer, one that keeps blending traditional Dominican rhythm with contemporary jazz.

He will be joined by Pavel Núñez, a singer-songwriter from the Dominican Republic—really special, with an easy mashup of Rock en Español, Latin pop, and old-school Dominican rhythms. Santo Domingo native Pavel Núñez has become an overseas-known artist thanks to powerful performances.

Besides the live music, there will also be lessons and a performance by Allure Dance & Fitness, Dominican-themed appetizers, and festive cocktails inspired by the Dominican Republic. Guests should come ready for an afternoon full of energy, culture, and vibes while raising money for a great cause.

This most exciting happening will be put up at the perfect setting: The Jazz Kitchen, 5377 N. College Avenue, Indianapolis. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy world-class music, furthering the future of young musicians in the Dominican Republic.