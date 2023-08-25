Music ED Fest event to educate and inspire young musicians in the Dominican Republic

Get your tickets and be a part of supporting the Music ED Fest, an education program that happens every October to educate and inspire young musicians in the Dominican Republic! The show is at The Jazz Kitchen on August 27. Doors open and 12 and the show runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The program was invented and led by Dominican turned Hoosier pianist Pavel Polanco-Safadit.



“We are thrilled about the work we have been doing over the past 7 years for young musicians in the Dominican Republic at the Music Ed Fest,” Polanco-Safadit said. “We want to celebrate and continue to raise scholarships for these students and make an impact on their lives.”



Funds will be raised through the Amigos Latino Center, a 501(c)3 organization.



Here is what’s included at the Music ED Fest:



• Dance lessons so you can show off your bachata and merengue!

• Dominican inspired appetizers and cocktail specials

• Festive cocktails available including Mamajuana direct from the Dominican Republic.

• Live Dance Exhibition by Raquettes Xpress

• Live music from Pavel & Direct Contact

• Lots of energy and good vibes.

To learn more information and purchase tickets, click here.