Music for All: An unforgettable summer learning experience

Music for All, known for its transformative summer camp experiences, is bringing the magic of music education to a virtual platform with its Live Zoom event. Mallory Duncan, the Marketing and Communications Director, and Jeremy Earnhart, the President and CEO of Music for All, join as guests on camera to share the exciting details. For over four decades, Music for All has been synonymous with providing life-changing experiences at its summer camps, earning its reputation as “America’s Camp” for band and orchestra students and teachers nationwide.

The Music for All Summer Symposium, Presented by Yamaha, encompasses various student divisions, including jazz, concert band, marching band, orchestra, percussion, color guard, drum majors, leadership, middle school, student instructor academy, and the music production boot camp. By bringing together the finest faculty, captivating concerts, and talented students from coast to coast, Music for All creates an environment where a shared love for music-making, performance, and student leadership flourishes.

A highlight of the event is the Music for All Production Boot Camp, where high school students can immerse themselves in an intensive music production experience. Renowned music producer and Yamaha Artist, Chuck Ainlay, will serve as the recording engineer-in-residence, guiding students through an unforgettable journey into the world of music production.

Although the format may be virtual, Music for All’s Live Zoom promises to deliver an immersive and enriching experience that will inspire and empower young musicians. To learn more about this exciting event and join the musical celebration, visit Music for All’s website and get ready to embark on an unforgettable summer learning experience.