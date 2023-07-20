Music in Transit showcases local artist, ‘Brother O’ Brother’

On today’s segment, we have the pleasure of featuring “Music In Transit,” an online concert series co-created by Jake Huber, the Director of Total Fun Productions, and Jordan Patterson from IndyGo. This unique series, in collaboration with Square Cat Vinyl and GANGGANG, releases new episodes every Sunday at noon. The concept behind “Music In Transit” is to showcase musicians with ties to Indiana, who perform full concerts inside the IndyGo Red Line bus system. The series aims to promote both local musicians and the use of public transportation.

Additionally, we have Brother O’ Brother, a dynamic two-piece act known for defying expectations and delivering powerful live performances. The band has garnered acclaim from multiple press outlets in Indianapolis and has been hailed as the best rock band in the city by NUVO. Brother O’ Brother has toured extensively, playing over 400 shows and selling an impressive amount of vinyl worldwide. Their latest LP, “SKIN WALKER,” released through Romanus Records, has received widespread press coverage, including features on Loudersound, NME, and Apple News. For more information about Brother O’ Brother, visit their website brotherobrother.com.