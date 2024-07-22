Music2Heal: A night of music and healing returns

Music2Heal is coming back after a successful start in 2023. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the Star Bank Performing Arts Center. Once again, Six Foot Blond, a popular band in Indianapolis, will be the headliner. This year, the event is working with the Zionsville Alliance for Mental Wellness.

Last year, Angie Eugenio started Music2Heal to bring together local musicians and raise money for mental health awareness and resources.

About 1,000 people attended the concert, which was held in honor of Angie’s late son, Tate. The event raised over $15,000 for mental health organizations in the state.

This year’s event will have some of the same performers and some new ones. The focus will be on healing and reaching out to more people.

Last year, the concert was a chance for performers, who knew Tate, to heal through music. This year, the goal is to connect people, reduce the stigma around mental health, and share information about resources.

For Six Foot Blond, being the headliner again was an easy choice. Several band members knew Tate personally. The event’s goals of spreading positivity, connecting people, and creating a sense of community match the band’s message.

Julia Rusyniak, the lead singer and lyricist of Six Foot Blond, believes music has strong healing powers. Many of her songs come from personal struggles. When people relate to the lyrics, it creates a sense of community and shows that no one is alone.

Julia wrote the band’s latest song, “Landgirl,” when she felt out of place. She hopes the song, which talks about finding where you belong, will connect with the audience.

Tickets for Music2Heal are $15 and will be available starting August 1st at 10:00 a.m. on the Star Bank Performing Arts Center website.