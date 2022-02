Life.Style.Live!

Musician Pavel Polanco-Safadit prepares Cazuela de Mariscos (Seafood Stew)

On top of gracing our performance area with a couple of beautiful songs along with his band, Direct Contact, Pavel Polanco-Safadit also treated us to a delicious meal in the kitchen as he showed us how to make Cazuela de Mariscos (Seafood Stew).