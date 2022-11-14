Life.Style.Live!

Must-have CoComelon toys for kids on your gift list

CoComelon, is the beloved kid’s franchise that’s mission is to inspire positivity and nurture a growth mindset in kids across the globe, and it’s more than a show it’s a brand chock full of toys the kids in your life are sure to love.

Emmy-winning host, TV personality and mom, Lilliana Vazquez, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share the new and award-winning toys for toddlers just in time for the holiday season.

With more than 150 million subscribers and 4 billion monthly views, CoComelon is the #1 most-watched kids brand on YouTube globally and has become a perennial leader on major streaming platforms like Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, Roku and Netflix, where it set the record for consecutive days in the Top 10 ‘Most Watched TV Show.’

The franchise models positivity and supports preschoolers’ learning through music and learning themes that include developmentally appropriate milestones, social-emotional learning, and hard skills such as colors, shapes, numbers and letters. CoComelon also imparts prosocial life lessons, providing parents with an opportunity to teach and play with their children as they watch together.

From plush dolls kids will love to cuddle to the 2022 Toddler Toy of the Year, CoComelon has something perfect for the toddler in your life this holiday season!

