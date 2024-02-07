Myers Dinner Theatre: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Step into the magical world of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella as Myers Dinner Theatre proudly presents this beloved classic, opening on February 9th in Hillsboro, Indiana.

From the iconic line, “The Prince is giving a ball!” to the transformative power of the Fairy Godmother’s wand, audiences will be swept away by the enchantment of Cinderella’s timeless tale.

With music, endearing characters, and a touch of magic, Myers Dinner Theatre’s production promises to reignite the belief in the impossible for audiences of all ages.

Don’t miss the chance to experience this enchanting journey. Secure your tickets for Cinderella and explore the entire 2024 season lineup at myersdt.com or by calling the box office at 765-798-4902.