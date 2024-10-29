I Love to Read: ‘Delicious Tonight’ by Nagi Maehashi

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nagi Maehashi is an author and cook known for her popular website RecipeTin Eats.

Now, she has a new cookbook out titled “Delicious Tonight.”

The recipes in “Delicious Tonight” are a reflection of Maehashi herself; vibrant, creative, unfussy, international, warm, and clever.

The 150+ brand-new, fully Americanized recipes with 800 variations on those recipes and 3,000 possible combinations that mix and match ingredients are for everyday easy dinners that are exciting and anything but ordinary.

Take halloumi burgers with smashed avocado and tomato relish or Chinese sweet corn soup with egg ribbons or whipped tahini with a mountain of panko on asparagus.

With a focus on flavorful, budget-friendly, nourishing meals, Maehashi’s recipes have a wow factor in spite of being a downright breeze to make.

From One Pan, One Pot Dinners like vegetable chicken biryani and baked fish with golden coconut sauce, to What You’ve Got on Hand like Indian lentil coconut stew-soup, to Sunday Suppers like slow roasted Middle Eastern lamb shoulder and torta di rigatoni, to Sweets like strawberry swirl shortcake and hot butterscotch cake with butterscotch sauce.

Maehashi has an international following with almost half of the RecipeTin Eats readership based in North America.

Or maybe you noticed her first book, Dinner, on the New York Times Best Sellers list.