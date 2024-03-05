Naked Truth: Tinsley Ellis releases solo acoustic album

Atlanta-based guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter, Tinsley Ellis, is set to mark the release of his debut solo acoustic album, Naked Truth, with a special live performance at The Jazz Kitchen in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Naked Truth, released on Alligator Records on February 9, delves into the rich tapestry of folk blues, drawing inspiration from legends like Muddy Waters, Skip James, Son House, Robert Johnson, and even Leo Kottke.

While some may perceive this acoustic venture as a departure from Ellis’s signature electric guitar, he sees it as a natural progression, allowing him to explore the raw essence of the blues.

“This is a record I’ve always wanted to make, and one that my longtime fans have been asking for,” Ellis comments.

Since his inaugural Alligator release, Georgia Blue, in 1988, Ellis has evolved from a Atlanta club act to an internationally acclaimed blues rock luminary, gracing stages worldwide for hundreds of performances each year.