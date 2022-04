Life.Style.Live!

Nameless Catering showcases appetizers, mocktails

Nameless Catering is the leading caterer in Indiana and Kentucky with over 1 million events catered!

Monday, Neely Slawson, Nameless Catering vice president, and Sami Veller, Nameless Catering alcohol specialist, joined us with a taste of a few of their mocktails and appetizers.













For more information, visit namelesscatering.com.