Nancy Birtwhistle returns with ‘The Big Bakeover’ on CW

Nancy Birtwhistle, the Season 5 winner of “The Great British Bake Off,” is set to premiere her new series, “The Big Bakeover,” on Friday at 8 p.m./7 p.m. Central on CW. Birtwhistle, renowned for her baking expertise and business acumen, is on a mission to rejuvenate struggling bakeries across America.

In “The Big Bakeover,” Birtwhistle, along with master carpenter Erik Curtis, travels the country to help bakeries in need. The duo revamps recipes, renovates storefronts, and provides guidance to put passionate pastry makers on a path to success. The show is produced by Velvet Hammer Media and executive produced by Rebecca Quinn, Jennifer O’Connell, and Tim Warren.

When asked about the show, Birtwhistle said, “I’m thrilled to be part of ‘The Big Bakeover.’ We’re visiting some incredible bakeries, each with its own unique story and challenges. It’s rewarding to help these businesses find their footing and thrive.”

Birtwhistle’s journey in baking began with her grandmother, who inspired her love for the craft. Over the years, she has honed her skills through trial and error, eventually winning “The Great British Bake Off” in 2014. Despite her success, Birtwhistle remains passionate about passing on her knowledge and skills to the next generation.

Reflecting on the appeal of baking shows, Birtwhistle said, “People love baking shows because they combine creativity, skill, and the simple joy of making something delicious. It’s about watching others enjoy what you’ve created.”

Viewers can expect a blend of heartwarming stories, expert baking tips, and impressive transformations in “The Big Bakeover.” “It’s not just about baking; it’s about community and resilience,” Birtwhistle added.

Tune in to “The Big Bakeover” on CW to watch Nancy Birtwhistle’s latest venture and see how she helps bring struggling bakeries back to life.