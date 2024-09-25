Nancy O’Dell talks new show ‘Crime Exposé with Nancy O’Dell’

Nancy O’Dell, a well-known journalist and Emmy winner, is launching a new show called “Crime Exposé with Nancy O’Dell.” This daily half-hour show will feature true crime stories, focusing on one murder case per episode. Nancy, who began her career as a crime reporter, is excited to return to investigative journalism.

The show premiered on September 23rd and will air in 95% of U.S. markets, including major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Each episode will take viewers through the investigation and solving of the crime, ending with a helpful Safety Spotlight tip from a law enforcement expert.

Produced by Trifecta Entertainment, Tornante Television, and Scott Sternberg Productions, the series is already gaining attention. Nancy shared how honored she is to work on this project and bring true crime stories to viewers across the country.

Crime Exposé airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. and midnight on MyIndy-TV 23.