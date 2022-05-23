Life.Style.Live!

Naptown Hot Chicken opens first location at Indianapolis City Market featuring chicken covered in ‘drip’

by: Tierra Carpenter
Make room! A new hot chicken restaurant is coming to town, and this one’s all about their ‘drip’!

According to the Naptown Hot Chicken website, “No dry chicken allowed, ever. Naptown Hot Chicken is bringing the drippiest tenders to town. With 6 levels of drip to pick from, you’re sure to drown in great taste.”

Chef David Brown, owner of Naptown Hot Chicken, joined us Monday on “Life. Style. Live!” with a taste of their delicious chicken sandwiches and tenders covered in their “Hot (Naptown BBQ sauce).”

Their restaurant is also no stranger to tasty sides and desserts. They have everything you need to go with your chicken from French fries to mac & cheese, fried cabbage with bacon and more. Then you can end your meal with their banana pudding or peach cobbler.

Naptown Hot Chicken is located in the Indianapolis City Market at 222 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Hours:

Mon – Tues: 11am – 4pm 
Weds – Fri: 11am – 7pm 
Sat – 11am – 4pm 

For more information, visit Naptownhotchicken.com.

