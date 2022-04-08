Life.Style.Live!

Naptown Rollers set tryouts, work to recreate 2 travel teams

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Watch out, here they come … and we’re loving it!

Did you know? Naptown Roller Derby is the premier flat-track roller-derby league based in the sports-loving city of Indianapolis.

Their league is in the process of re-establishing their two competitive travel teams: Tornado Sirens and Warning Belles. Team tryouts will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Appearing Friday on “Life.Style Live!” were Erin Kunkel, known as No. 43 Neurotika; Amanda Nemeth, known as the Hungarian Hammer; and Paige Anderson, known as Jackrabbit Slim.

“Since NRD was founded in 2006, the internationally-ranked Tornado Sirens have qualified for playoffs and championships held by the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA) on many occasions. In 2015 and 2017, the team took home the bronze medal in WFTDA Division II championships. The Sirens also won third place in North Central Regionals in 2011 and 2012. These games and more can be watch on the archives at WFTDA.tv. “As a member of WFTDA — the international governing body for women’s flat track roller derby — NRD is one of more than 400 roller derby leagues worldwide that are pioneering the revival of a unique and growing full-contact sport. We are skater-owned and -operated, with a mission of promoting empowerment by developing amateur competitive roller derby athletes and fostering a strong, connected and inclusive community that includes skaters, volunteers, referees, non-skating officials, sponsors and fans. “Originally founded under the name Naptown Roller Girls, the league began when a group of aspiring players began practicing outdoors in a church parking lot. In 2016, we changed our name to Naptown Roller Derby and secured out 501(c)(4) designation in 2019. Our teams travel for competitive bouts and tournaments, and the league hosts family-friendly public matches that draw thousands of fans annually. “ From Naptown Roller Derby

