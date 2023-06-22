Naptown Stomp: Vintage dancing and modern fun!

Swing Dancing is a captivating style of dance that originated in Harlem, New York, in the 1920s and 1930s within the vibrant Black community. It encompasses a group of dances performed to the lively rhythms of jazz music. While swing dancing has influenced later dance styles like hip-hop, disco, and jive, it still pays homage to the original styles developed during that era. Naptown Stomp, a renowned Lindy Hop Society, celebrates and preserves these classic swing dance styles while fostering a welcoming and diverse community.

Naptown Stomp offers a variety of compelling reasons for individuals to get involved. Firstly, swing dancing is an excellent form of exercise, keeping participants physically active and fit. Secondly, it provides an avenue for learning something new, allowing dancers to express themselves emotionally and tap into their creativity. Additionally, studies have shown that frequent dancing can contribute to the prevention of dementia. Lastly, Naptown Stomp provides a space to make lasting friendships within its warm and inclusive community, extending beyond the realm of swing dancing.

For those interested in learning swing dancing, Naptown Stomp conducts progressive lessons every Thursday night at McGowan Hall. They also collaborate with Fountain Square Theatre, offering beginner-friendly lessons every two weeks, followed by dancing to live bands. Founded in 2001, the Naptown Stomp Lindy Hop Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to spreading the joy and passion for vintage swing dances. They strive to make swing dancing accessible to all by offering a special promotion for new dancers, where the first month of lessons at McGowan Hall is available at a 50% discount using the promo code FMHO23. This provides over four hours of professional swing dancing instruction for $30 or less, making it an affordable and rewarding opportunity to explore this captivating dance form.