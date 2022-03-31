Life.Style.Live!

NASA expert talks most distant single star observed

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

The Hubble Space Telescope has been observing the cosmos for more than 30 years, and another incredible observation has just been released, it’s the farthest individual star ever observed!

The stars nickname is “Earendel.”

The light from this star has taken nearly 13 billion years to get to us.

Brian Welch, NASA expert and astrophysicist at Johns Hopkins University, joined us Thursday to share more about this incredibly distant star.

For more information, visit nasa.gov/mission_pages/hubble/main.

