William Sawalich joins NASCAR Xfinity Series for Homestead-Miami debut

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will take to the Homestead-Miami Speedway this Saturday, and fans will see a fresh face on the track. Young driver William Sawalich is set to join the race, marking the first of three appearances for him in the Xfinity Series this year, ahead of his full-time debut in 2025.

Seal, who has been with Joe Gibbs Racing for the past two years, shared his excitement about stepping up to the Xfinity Series. “It’s really cool to be able to do this with Joe Gibbs Racing. I’ve been with them for two years now and going on my third year next year. Really excited to continue the journey,” he said.

Over the past two years, Sawalich has been competing in the ARCA Menards Series, driving the No. 18 car for Joe Gibbs Racing. He explained that his experience in ARCA has been essential in preparing him for this step, as it has given him exposure to different track types and allowed him to refine his racing skills. Prior to ARCA, Seal cut his teeth on late models, which he described as “where you learn how to race” and get a better understanding of short track racing.

This weekend’s race at Homestead-Miami will be Sawalich’s first in the Xfinity Series, and he is clear about his approach. “It’d be awesome to win. That’d be really cool. But I feel like if I just run all the laps, learn as much as I can for next year and the next two races after Homestead, that’ll be a win for me,” he said, emphasizing that his main focus is on gaining experience and preparing for the future.

Sawalich will use these three races to learn the ropes of Xfinity competition, which will serve as a precursor to his full-time entry into the series in 2025. While he admits to feeling some nerves initially, he now feels prepared and confident. “I probably was a little bit ago just anticipating it, but I’ve had so much time and talked about it with so many people. I think I just go out there and do it,” Sawalich said.

Being part of Joe Gibbs Racing, a team known for its high standards and strong performance, has helped Sawalich prepare for this moment. “Just having a lot of confidence in the car … every week they’re running really good and always have good speed. So, a lot of confidence in that aspect,” he said, noting that the team he will join for these final races has already secured a win this season.

Sawalich’s debut at the Homestead-Miami Speedway is set for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on The CW 8 (WISH-TV). Fans will be eager to see the young driver in action as he takes on this new challenge and begins his journey toward a full-time Xfinity Series career in 2025.