NASCAR legend, Kyle Petty, hosting charity motorcyle ride

CHARLOTTE, N.C., (WISH)- Former NASCAR driver and racing analyst, Kyle Petty, is hitting the open road once again to lead the 28th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America.

It’s one of the most popular charity rides in the country.

From May 4 to 10, 2024, Petty will lead 150 motorcycles across nine states on a seven-day trek, covering more than 2,100 miles in an effort to raise funds and awareness for Victory Junction, a camp dedicated to providing life-changing camping experiences for children with serious and chronic medical conditions.

the Ride will kick-off in Deadwood, South Dakota, on Saturday, May 4 and will end in Greensboro, North Carolina on Friday, May 10 with a celebratory homecoming at Victory Junction.

The ride will also make a stop in Indianapolis.

On Wednesday, May 8 the ride will host a breakfast at Manheim Indianapolis.

Racing legend, Richard Petty, will be on hand for a meet and greet with fans.

Since its inception in 1995, more than 9,100 riders have logged nearly 12.8 million cumulative motorcycle miles and raised more than $21 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities.

Among the celebrities participating in the 2024 Ride are NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Hershel McGriff; former NASCAR drivers Max Papis, David Ragan, Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace; former NFL great and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker; and TV personalities Rick Allen and Rutledge Wood.