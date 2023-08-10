Natalie Coughlin: Empowering confidence through back-to-school prep

Olympic gold medalist Natalie Coughlin steps into the spotlight as both a swimming sensation and a dedicated mom of two, ready to guide parents through the whirlwind of the back-to-school season. As the rush ensues to get children and parents ready for the upcoming school year, Natalie emphasizes the importance of confidence, comfort, and self-care in this transition. With her impressive track record as a 12-time Olympic medalist, she turns her attention to the essentials of this season and the role of Athleta in fostering children’s self-assuredness.

Natalie highlights Athleta’s G!RL line, a perfect blend of self-expression, comfort, and physical activity, tailored to young girls who want to embrace their unique identities while feeling at ease. The line incorporates thoughtful features, such as confidence charms, hidden affirmations, and tactile details, designed to empower girls and boost their self-assurance through their clothing choices. Live from an Athleta store in New York City, Natalie brings valuable insights to the table. She discusses strategies for instilling confidence in young girls, tips for selecting back-to-school attire that will endure the entire year, and advice for parents seeking to transition smoothly into their fall routines ahead of the new school term.

Natalie Coughlin’s journey from Olympic triumph to motherhood and her dedication to philanthropy and business ventures all contribute to her multifaceted identity. Her presence on-screen not only connects with sports enthusiasts but also resonates with parents navigating the annual back-to-school frenzy. Through her involvement with Athleta, Natalie showcases her commitment to empowering the next generation with confidence, encouraging them to embrace challenges with the same spirit that led her to Olympic glory.