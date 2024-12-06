How The National Bank of Indianapolis gives back to the community this holiday season and beyond

INDIANAPOLIS, (WISH)- In light of the holiday season, many organizations around the city are looking for ways to make a meaningful impact in their communities. On Friday, Life.Style.Live! Host Felicia Michelle spoke with The National Bank of Indianapolis (NBI) Community Development Officer Sharla Osuna-Rios about the bank’s initiatives to the community this holiday, and year-round.

This year, NBI has once again partnered with Marine Toys for Tots, a nonprofit organization that collects and gives toys to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas. Last year, NBI employees donated 2,500 toys to children in the Indianapolis area.

“Bringing joy to children in our area during the holiday season is so impactful and powerful for families,” Osuna-Rios shared, “We are honored to be a part of that.”

NBI also spearheads year-round initiatives that assist those in the Indianapolis Community. Whether providing children’s toys, offering financial education, or supporting affordable housing initiatives, NBI is dedicated to making Indianapolis a better place for everyone.

“We really base what we do on four pillars: Education, financial literacy, affordable housing and community development,” Osuna-Rios said. “My role is to bridge the gaps between the bank and the communities we serve here in the city.”

“As a Community Development Officer, I get to partner with community leaders, nonprofit leaders, and community development and corporation leaders to identify their neighbors’ needs. We’re asking the questions and working really hard to strategize how we can teach and empower people financially.”

To learn more about the National Bank of Indianapolis and its initiatives, visit www.nbofi.com.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY THE NATIONAL BANK OF INDIANAPOLIS.