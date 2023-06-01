National Donut Day with The Salvation Army

National Donut Day is Friday, June 2.

While many believe it is just a day to eat tasty treats, National Donut Day has a deeper history. The Salvation Army began celebrating the event in 1938 to honor the work of “Donut Lassies/Donut Girls.”

Donut Lassies/Donut Girls were female Salvation Army volunteers who served American soldiers during WWI.

Huntington, Indiana natives, Ensign Margaret Sheldon, and Adjutant Helen Purviance began making donuts to boost morale and give soldiers a little taste of home.

Sheldon and Purviance were credited with popularizing the donut in the United States after the troops returned home from war.

The donut serves as a symbol of comfort. In Central Indiana, The Salvation Army provides services through the Harbor Light Center recovery facility, the family shelter at The Ruth Lilly Women and Children’s Center, and more.

The Salvation Army of Central Indiana will celebrate National Donut Day, honoring donors, volunteers, and supporters with a surprise delivery of the sweet treat.

The Salvation Army is always looking for more hands. Those interested in donating or volunteering, visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/indiana/.