National Family Fun Month

August is National Family Fun Month which recognizes the importance of spending quality time with children.

Dawn Yanek, author, actor, mom & founder of Momsanity.com, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” with some fun suggestions to enjoy this month with your family.

Yanek is teaming up with the Walt Disney company to share creative ideas to promote family time in fun and engaging ways.

For more information, visit shopDisney.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY.