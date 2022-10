Life.Style.Live!

National Fire Prevention Month: Why fires spread faster, are more dangerous than ever

The images are frightening, a deadly fire and smoke racing through a home or building in a matter of seconds.

In advance of fire prevention week, Steve Kerber VP & executive director of UL’s Fire Safety Research Institute, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with results of FSRI’S annual fire safety survey.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY UNDERWRITERS LABORATORIES (UL).