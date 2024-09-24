National Glucose Awareness Week: A push for better health

Diabetes and prediabetes affect a staggering one-third of the U.S. population, around 136 million people.

What’s even more alarming is that over 20% of people with Type 2 diabetes do not use insulin, and 80% of those with prediabetes, don’t even know they have the condition.

To help address this issue, Dr. Thomas Grace, a family physician and Medical Director of the Blanchard Valley Diabetes Center, is joining forces with Dexcom and Beyond Type 2 to launch the first-ever National Glucose Awareness Week.

This important event aims to educate the public about the importance of glucose health.

Why is National Glucose Awareness Week Important?

Glucose health plays a major role in overall wellness. When not managed properly, high glucose levels can lead to serious health problems, including diabetes. National Glucose Awareness Week encourages people to learn about their glucose levels and take action before it’s too late.

Tips for Better Glucose Health

Dr. Grace recommends several ways to maintain healthy glucose levels, such as eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and monitoring glucose levels closely.

To learn more about National Glucose Awareness Week and how you can improve your glucose health, visit GetGlucoseAware.com. There, you can even join a nationwide step challenge to help raise awareness and stay active.

With the right knowledge and tools, people can take control of their glucose health and prevent complications. National Glucose Awareness Week is the perfect time to start.