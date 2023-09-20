National Guacamole Day with Plate It Up! Catering

Get ready for a Guacamole Face-Off featuring Chef Felicia Grady from Plate It Up! Catering!

In celebration of National Guacamole Day, Felicia shares some fun facts about guacamole and the beloved avocado.

She also presents a delicious recipe to celebrate Guacamole Month: Mango Pomegranate Guacamole and Tostones.

To make this, combine ripe avocados, white onion, serrano chiles, lime juice, pomegranate seeds, diced mango, and cilantro. Mash the avocados, mix in the other ingredients, and top it all off with lime juice.

You can serve this with Solula tostones, perfect for parties, barbecues, and everyday snacking.

You can find Solula at Fresh Thyme Markets and online at enjoysolula.com.

To learn more about Solula, visit their website, and for Chef Felicia’s recipes, out plateitupcatering.net.

Get ready to enjoy the flavors of Guacamole Month!