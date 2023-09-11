National Healthy Aging Month

September heralds National Healthy Aging Month, a significant period dedicated to celebrating and advocating for a healthy lifestyle that enhances the quality of life as we age.

Joining us today is none other than Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, a distinguished practicing physician and a familiar face from Bravo TV’s “Married to Medicine.”

Her expertise and experience in the medical field make you a valuable resource as we discuss ways to embrace aging gracefully and prioritize our well-being.

Tune into the full interview above to gain her insights and guidance during this important month of awareness.