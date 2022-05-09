Life.Style.Live!

National Sleepover Day: Tips to make a slumber party a success

Happy National Sleepover Day!

Sleepovers are a great way for girls to bond, but sometimes as parents we aren’t sure what activities to plan without over planning like you would a formal birthday party.

Here are some ideas Melissa Jones, founder of the Girls Positivity Club, shared Monday on “Life. Style. Live!”.

Activity ideas:

Bubble painting – 2 tbsp liquid dish soap, 2 tbsp tempera or liquid watercolor paint, 1 tbsp water

Calming glitter jars – use an empty bottle or jar, fill with glitter and water and decorate the bottle with stickers, markers, etc

Inexpensive crafts from Dollar Tree

Themes kids love:

Ocean theme, dreams, glow in the dark, movie mania, Barbie/Doll party, spa day









Tips to make a sleepover a success:

Know your child’s interests.

Plan some activities around your theme.

Have structured activity time, but also free play time too.

Involve her in the process.

What NOT to do when planning your sleepover:

Don’t over plan, girls like fun things to do, but also need time to have freedom to play outside, watch a movie, play make believe and etc.

Don’t plan without involving your daughter.

Leave room for surprises, but involve her in planning while finding out what she and her friends like to do.

