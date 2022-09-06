Life.Style.Live!

National Yoga Month — How yoga helps reduce stress, tension

by: Tierra Carpenter
A record number of Americans are experiencing chronic stress as a result of inflation, supply chain issues, the pandemic and global uncertainty.

One powerful way to erase your own stress is the ancient practice of yoga, and September just happens to be National Yoga month.

Shea Rankin, the owner of YogaSix here in Indy and her lead teacher Heather Briggeman joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to discuss the mental health benefits of yoga and to show our hosts a few poses.

