Nationally-recognized restaurant celebrates milestone with throwback menu items, birthday specials

It’s “tavern food with attitude”!

Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern is celebrating its 20th Birthday this year.

According to the restaurant’s website, “It’s a casual American restaurant and tavern where people come to share laughter, smiles, and great conversation over food that makes everyone happy. They offer made from scratch meals, hand-crafted cocktails and a whole lotta delicious.”

Shawn Grant, executive chef at Rusty Bucket Indianapolis, joined us Monday on "Life. Style. Live" to prepare their Shrimp Scampi and Taco Salad. These are two dishes from their throwback menu that have been brought back from May 9 to May 29 as part of the 20th year celebration.











Evolution and brand growth

Since 2002, Rusty Bucket has served 43,418,929 guests, celebrated 247,022 birthdays and sold 7,583,517 total orders of fried pickles. The company has donated over 10,000 coats in the annual coat drive since 2011 and hosted 414 different organizations

To find a location or to learn more about Rusty Bucket’s career opportunities, visit MyRustyBucket.com.

For more information on the Indianapolis location visit, myrustybucket.com/locations/indianapolis.