Natural wonders of South Dakota, Sturgis Biker Rally

Biker’s Rev up your engines! Today marks the fifth day of the famous Sturgis Biker Rally, located in scenic Sturgis, South Dakota! This morning on Lifestyle Live, Cody and Amber hosted Katlyn Svendsen of Travel South Dakota and Caleb Arceneaux CEO of Liv Hospitality & S.D Tourism Advisory Board Member. They joined us live this morning to speak about the Sturgis Biker Rally and some of the events going on at the Rally this week. This included the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Sturgis this year, which happened this past Friday. Today is Military Appreciation Day at the rally, which is mostly taking place in downtown Sturgis. To those who may have never heard of the rally. With an annual attendance of more than 700,000, the Sturgis Motorcycle gathering is the biggest motorcycle gathering in the world. The town is completely taken over by motorbikes, parties, bike exhibits, and live concerts during the event. Attendees come from all over the world to ride, view the sites, and take in the distinctive ambiance, it is truly a site to see.

The event began last Friday, and this marks the event’s 83rd year. According to the rally’s website, “The very first Sturgis motorcycle rally was held on August 14, 1938. The event was organized by the town’s motorcycle club called the Jackpine Gypsies (Gypsie is now considered an outdated and offensive term by the Romani People) who bought and developed large tracks, hill climbs, and field areas where the rally would be held. During the first few years, the Sturgis motorcycle rally focused on racing and stunts, testing the participant’s various riding skills, courage, and stunt creativity. By the 1960s, the rally action expanded with hill climbs and motocross.” Today the event draws riders from across the country and across the globe to revel in their shared love of motorcycling. To see Cody and Amber’s live interview, and learn more about the Sturgis Biker Rally, visit our website at WISHTV.com.